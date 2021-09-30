Breaking down odds for New York Knicks heading into 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at New York Knicks odds heading into the new season.

New York Knicks Odds for 2021-22 Season

Championship odds: +9000

It feels weird to discuss anything championship-related when it comes to the Knicks, but New York’s primary NBA franchise has the fanbase buzzing again. Stringing back-to-back playoff appearances is the first priority, but the Knicks have an exciting core hoping to truly contend in a few seasons.

Win total over/under: 41.5

The Knicks won 41 games last season in a shortened schedule, so this line seems a little lower than expected. The East has plenty of playoff challengers, especially with the play-in tournament, but New York has continuity and is coming off a postseason appearance. The over could be a great play at this line.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -150, No +125

It’s hard to envision the Knicks making the playoffs with last season’s group, bringing largely the same group back, and somehow missing the postseason altogether. If they sustain injuries early, the Knicks may find themselves in the play-in bracket. Either way, this season is likely to feature playoff basketball at Madison Square Garden.

Division/Conference odds: +3000 to win Atlantic, +4000 to win East

The Knicks are unlikely to win the division with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, but it’s surprising to see them behind the Boston Celtics by a huge margin. New York got Boston’s backcourt in the offseason, so the Knicks should theoretically be higher on the odds list than the Celtics. Regardless, this year is unlikely to result in major milestones for New York outside of a playoff berth.

List of player futures

Julius Randle, MVP: +6500

Kemba Walker, MVP: +40000

Quentin Grimes, Rookie of the Year: +5500

Miles McBride, Rookie of the Year: +8000

Derrick Rose, Sixth Man of the Year: +1800

