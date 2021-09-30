Astros clinch 2021 MLB playoff berth with win over Rays

The Houston Astros are headed back to the playoffs for the fifth straight season. They beat the Tampa Bay Rays in a potential playoff preview and rematch from last year’s playoffs. With the win, they remain four games up on Seattle with three games remaining. They are two games up on Chicago for the second best record in the AL.

The Astros will be making their sixth playoff appearance in the last seven years and have won the AL West for the fourth time in the last five years. Last season, the Astros made the playoffs as one of wildcard teams and made their way to the ALCS. However, they went on to lose in Game 7 to the Rays.

Houston has the best odds to win the American League pennant at +200 and the second-best odds to win the World Series at +450, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Before the 2021 season began, the Astros had +1900 odds to win the World Series, but +900 odds to win the American League pennant.