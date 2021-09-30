Braves clinch NL East with win over Phillies

The Atlanta Braves have clinched their fourth straight NL East title following a 5-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night. The Phillies have been eliminated from playoff contention. The Braves entered the game with their magic number for a playoff berth at 1 and pulled off the win on the back of home runs from Jorge Soler and Austin Riley and a solid start from Ian Anderson. The Braves are 5.5 games ahead of the Phillies for the NL East and have clinched a playoff spot for 2021.

The Braves last won the World Series in 1995 against the Cleveland Indians. They have lost in the World Series twice since then against the New York Yankees in both 1996 and 1999. The Braves have made the playoffs the last three seasons, but they lost in the National League Division Series in 2018 and 2019 and then they lost in the National League Championship Series last season. They made the playoffs every year from 1991 to 2005 and are looking to try and get to the World Series for the first time in 22 seasons.

The Braves had -275 odds to make the playoffs on April 1st at DraftKings Sportsbook. As of March 30th, they had a win total over/under of 91.5 which they will be just shy of even if they sweep the New York Mets in their final three games. They had +120 odds to win the NL East, +500 odds to win the National League and +1000 odds to win the World Series. They will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in Milwaukee in the National League Divisional Series.