Breaking down odds for Miami Heat heading into 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Miami Heat odds heading into the new season.

Miami Heat Odds for 2021-22 Season

Championship odds: +2800

The Heat got a big jump early in free agency with Kyle Lowry joining in a sign-and-trade deal and Duncan Robinson returning on a long-term contract. Miami also added PJ Tucker to a surprisingly deep roster loaded with defensive stars. If Lowry can unlock the team offensively and Tyler Herro takes a step forward, this is a dangerous unit.

Win total over/under: 48.5

The Heat won 40 games last season, but got substantially better to the point where this win total seems correct. There will be an adjustment period with Lowry and Tucker, but Miami returns most of the key pieces from the run to the 2020 NBA Finals in the Orlando bubble. A motivated Jimmy Butler could push this team past 50 wins.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -1000, No +650

There are no rebuilds in Miami. Pat Riley is always chasing stars and championships, and that’s true with this group. Lowry gives the Heat a third option with Butler and Bam Adebayo. The Heat will go to the playoffs with relative ease, but this will be about rings. Do they have enough to top the Nets, Bucks and 76ers?

Division/Conference odds: -125 to win Southeast, +1000 to win East

It is surprising to see the Heat listed as favorites to win the division given the presence of the Hawks. The conference odds are about in line with expectations, as Miami is clearly behind three teams with two more likely being around the same level on paper. With Atlanta being a strong contender to win the division, there’s more value on the Hawks here than the Heat.

List of player futures

Jimmy Butler, MVP: +5500

Kyle Lowry, MVP: +30000

Tyler Herro, Most Improved Player: +6000

Tyler Herro, Sixth Man of the Year: +2500

Bam Adebayo, Defensive Player of the Year: +1400

