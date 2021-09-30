NFL weather forecast for Week 4 Thursday Night football, what it means for fantasy and betting

The Cincinnati Bengals come into this game atop the AFC North after beating their rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Pittsburgh. At 2-1, Cincinnati sits in an unfamiliar place and now get what should be a very winnable game against the 0-3 Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars closest game so far was a 10-point loss and they’ve allowed over 30 points a game.

The question we have for tonight is weather. Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Jaguars vs. Bengals on Week 4 TNF

Forecast

Temperatures should drop into the 50s and wind speeds will be light at 5 mph. We couldn’t ask for better weather for tonight’s game. If you are looking at the over, feel safe that weather won’t impact scoring.