What to do with Trevor Lawrence in Week 4 fantasy football

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawerence has had a rough start to his NFL career, getting off to an 0-3 start. He’ll get his first experience of what it’s like to prepare for an NFL defense on a short week when the Jags head to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals this week for Thursday Night Football. Should fantasy managers risk starting the rookie on the road in prime time?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

The fact that this is a nationally televised game in prime time shouldn’t faze Lawrence. He’s been in the spotlight since he was in high school, so that’s the one aspect of this game he should be comfortable with.

Lawrence has struggled so far in the NFL, throwing five touchdowns and seven interceptions through three weeks. His completion percentage sits just above 50% and he has under 700 yards passing despite a 332-yard performance in Week 1. It’s not all his fault though, his offensive line has been in shambles and he doesn’t have the greatest weapons on the outside.

Regardless of how you choose to rationalize the rookie’s underwhelming play, one thing is for sure: it won’t get easier this week. The Bengals defense is giving up an average of just 15.83 fantasy points per game to opposing QBs. They’ve given up less than 200 yards passing to their opponents so far in 2021 and have seven interceptions on the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It will get better for Lawrence as he gets comfortable in the NFL, but this doesn’t look like it’ll be the week for him to break out of his shell. He has too much going against him against thanks to a really good defense, the fact that he’s on the road and that they’re playing on a short week.

Sit him for this one.