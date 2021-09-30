What to do with Joe Burrow in Week 4 fantasy football

The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a hot start in 2021 and come into Thursday night football to take on the winless Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cincy QB Joe Burrow has been efficient through three games, putting up solid numbers for the most part. Though he has had some plays that leave fantasy managers scratching their head.

So this week, what should you do with him? Put him in the game or leave him on the bench against this suspect Jags defense?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Burrow has had two really solid games in 2021, broken up with a three-interception performance in week 2. But this week he takes on Jacksonville, which has been struggling mightily this season. The Jaguars are allowing over 30 points per game to opposing offenses and over 21 fantasy points to opposing QBs. In his rookie season, Burrow diced up Jacksonville, throwing for 300 yards and a score In their win.

So far Cincy hasn’t thrown the ball all that much, but Burrow has been solid when given the chance with a completion percentage in the mid-70s. He has seven total TDs this year and the offense has looked very balanced, which could make life tough for Jacksonville.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Burrow. He’s shown through the first three weeks he’s capable of putting up points. Against Jacksonville, it should be easy for him to put up big numbers for his fantasy managers.