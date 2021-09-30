What to do with Ja’Marr Chase in Week 4 fantasy football

The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a 2-1 start and have a real rookie of the year candidate in WR Ja’Marr Chase. They welcome the winless Jacksonville Jaguars to town this week for Thursday Night Football. So what should fantasy managers do with Chase if they have him on their roster this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

Chase and Burrow seemed to pick up right where they left off at LSU in 2019. Through three games, Chase has been one of the most explosive rookies in the NFL. He’s totaled four touchdowns, getting at least one in each game. He’s also second on the team with 16 targets, hauling in 11 of them and he’s far and away the leader on the Bengals with 220 yards receiving.

The Jaguars are a great matchup here too. Chase has proven to be the number one threat on Cincy and the Jags defense is giving up about 40 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, on average.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Through his short career, he’s automatic for at least one touchdown per game. I don’t see that changing against a weak Jacksonville defense. Start him and don’t be shocked if he catches multiple scores for the second time in his career.