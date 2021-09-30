What to do with Tyler Boyd in Week 4 fantasy football

Tyler Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals are off to a 2-1 start as they welcome the winless Jacksonville Jaguars to Ohio for Thursday Night Football this week. So what should you do with Tyler Boyd if he’s on your fantasy roster this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Boyd has been Burrow’s favorite target, getting 19 and hauling in 14 of them, the most of any player on the team. While that’s great if you’re in a PPR league, his numbers in standard leagues haven't been all that amazing. On all those catches, he has just one score and 141 yards. Cincy hasn’t been using him as a deep threat, with his longest catch going for just 22 yards so far. While Ja’Marr Chase has fewer targets, but nearly 100 more yards and three more scores than Boyd.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Unless it’s a PPR league, keep Boyd on your bench this week.