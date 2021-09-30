What to do with Carlos Hyde in Week 4 fantasy football

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had an ugly start to the 2021 season, and it’s going to get a lot tougher this week as they make the trek to the midwest to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

The Jags run game hasn’t been too potent through three weeks, but could this be the week they finally break out? What should you do if you have RB Carlos Hyde on your fantasy roster?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB Carlos Hyde

Hyde, along with the rest of the Jags offense, has been struggling. He’s seen just 19 carries through three weeks, which makes him the clear RB2 behind James Robinson. Hyde has 95 total rushing yards with no scores so far, with a long run on the season of 18 yards. He hasn’t done much in the passing game either, with just two receptions for 14 yards on four targets.

Jacksonville has also proven to be a very pass-heavy team, putting the ball in the air 118 times this season, while rushing it just 61 times. Being in an offense that’s nearly 2 to 1 in the pass/run calls is less than an ideal situation for an RB2.

They’re going to face a good defense too, as Cincy has held their opponents to under 100 total rushing yards in two of the three games this season, including just 45 total rushing yards given up last week against Pittsburgh.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit him. The Jags want to throw the ball around a lot and even when they do decide to keep the ball on the ground, Hyde won’t be the one getting the majority of those touches.