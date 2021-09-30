What to do with James Robinson in Week 4 fantasy football

After a quiet first two games of the 2021 season, Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson finally looked like his 2020 self in the team’s 31-19 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The second-year running back from Illinois State was active on both the ground and through the air while trying to provide a spark for the sputtering Jags. But can he carry that over into their Thursday night road matchup at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB James Robinson

Robinson got plenty of touches against the Cards and made the most of them, taking 15 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown. He also caught all six of his targets for 46 yards. His usage has gradually increased with each game, so that bodes well for him moving forward.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Bengals have had one of the stingier run defenses so far this season as they’ve limited opposing rushers to just 3.3 yards per attempt and a single touchdown. However, I’m encouraged by Robinson’s usage and the sheer volume of touches he gets should bear a productive fantasy day. Start him.