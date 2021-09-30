 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What to do with James Robinson in Week 4 fantasy football

We go over the fantasy football outlook of James Robinson ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars Week 4 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

By Nick Simon
Runningback James Robinson #25 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrations after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Cardinals defeated The Jaguars 31 to 19. Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

After a quiet first two games of the 2021 season, Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson finally looked like his 2020 self in the team’s 31-19 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The second-year running back from Illinois State was active on both the ground and through the air while trying to provide a spark for the sputtering Jags. But can he carry that over into their Thursday night road matchup at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB James Robinson

Robinson got plenty of touches against the Cards and made the most of them, taking 15 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown. He also caught all six of his targets for 46 yards. His usage has gradually increased with each game, so that bodes well for him moving forward.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Bengals have had one of the stingier run defenses so far this season as they’ve limited opposing rushers to just 3.3 yards per attempt and a single touchdown. However, I’m encouraged by Robinson’s usage and the sheer volume of touches he gets should bear a productive fantasy day. Start him.

