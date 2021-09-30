What to do with Laviska Shenault Jr. in Week 4 fantasy football

Hailed as a preseason fantasy sleeper, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. has been a mild disappointment so far this season. The second-year wideout from Colorado has accumulated less than 100 yards receiving in three games for the new campaign as the Jags have struggled mightily.

They’re faced with a Thursday night trip up to Cincinnati to play the Bengals this week so what does that mean for Shenault’s fantasy prospects?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

Shenault caught just four receptions for 48 yards in Jacksonville’s 31-19 loss to Arizona on Sunday. It was certainly a step up from the previous Sunday against Denver, when he caught two passes for -3 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There is some potential for the Jags to catch the Bengals slipping on a short week, especially considering that Cincinnati has a middle-of-the-road pass defense early on in the season. However, Shenault is firmly behind Marvin Jones Jr. in the pecking order and that won’t change on Thursday. Sit him.