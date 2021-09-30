 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What to do with Laviska Shenault Jr. in Week 4 fantasy football

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Laviska Shenault Jr. ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars Week 4 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

By Nick Simon
Arizona Cardinals v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Hailed as a preseason fantasy sleeper, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. has been a mild disappointment so far this season. The second-year wideout from Colorado has accumulated less than 100 yards receiving in three games for the new campaign as the Jags have struggled mightily.

They’re faced with a Thursday night trip up to Cincinnati to play the Bengals this week so what does that mean for Shenault’s fantasy prospects?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

Shenault caught just four receptions for 48 yards in Jacksonville’s 31-19 loss to Arizona on Sunday. It was certainly a step up from the previous Sunday against Denver, when he caught two passes for -3 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There is some potential for the Jags to catch the Bengals slipping on a short week, especially considering that Cincinnati has a middle-of-the-road pass defense early on in the season. However, Shenault is firmly behind Marvin Jones Jr. in the pecking order and that won’t change on Thursday. Sit him.

More From DraftKings Nation