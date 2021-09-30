What to do with DJ Chark in Week 4 fantasy football

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark has had a simply modest start to the 2021 season with a few flashes of greatness mixed in. As the Jaguars prepare to head north for a Thursday night battle at the Cincinnati Bengals, what are his fantasy prospects for Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR DJ Chark

Chark caught three of six targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Jacksonville’s 31-19 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Chark hasn’t been quite on the same page with rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, catching just seven of his 22 targets so far this season for 154 yards and two touchdowns. We’ll see if they can get on the same wavelength in Cincy.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Bengals’ pass defense has been middling, giving up 716 passing yards and four touchdowns. While he’s been up-and-down so far this season, we’ll take a risk with Chark and say that he gets on the same page with Lawrence on Thursday. Start him.