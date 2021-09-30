What to do with Marvin Jones Jr. in Week 4 fantasy football

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. has been a consistent receiving option for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence so far this season as the team has struggled out the gate. The veteran wideout has leg an underperforming Jags receiving room in number of targets, yards, and touchdowns.

So what’s his outlook fantasy-wise when Jacksonville travels up north to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Marvin Jones Jr.

Jones caught six of eight targets for 62 yards in the team’s 31-19 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Jones has commanded at least eight targets in all three games and has remained consistent while fellow receivers DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault have struggled so far.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There’s potential for Jones to great on Thursday considering Cincinnati’s pass defense has yielded over 700 passing yards and four passing touchdowns in three games. He’ll get enough targets from Lawrence to warrant a start.