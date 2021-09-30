What to do with Jaguars, Bengals D/ST in Week 4 fantasy football on TNF

As we inch closer to this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals, fantasy managers everywhere are looking to see where they can get an edge over their opponent. Can you gain some sort of advantage playing either of these teams D/ST in your fantasy lineup this week?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Jaguars D/ST, Bengals D/ST

Honestly, a lot of people head into each week adding and dropping defenses based on what team they’re playing this week. It might not be the worst thing in the world to try and pick up whatever D/ST is playing Jacksonville. The Jags have turned the ball over nine times in just three games, including four last week against Arizona, one of which was a pick-6. Cincy’s defense has been solid, giving up just 17 points per game while creating four total turnovers. They rank in the top 10 in yards and points allowed. While they haven’t played the greatest offenses in the world, that streak continues this weekend.

Jacksonville has given up an average of 30 points per game to their opponents and has only created one turnover all season. While the Bengals' offense might not be in the upper echelon of the NFL, there’s no way to trust the Jags defense to stop anybody just yet. It’s also highly unlikely for them to get another kick-6, so if anybody played the Jags D/ST last week, congrats on that fluke.

Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Cincy D/ST

Sit Jacksonville D/ST