Full list of Week 4 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL is back for Week 4 and we open up on Thursday with the Jaguars and Bengals squaring off at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. This feels like a trap game to me for the Bengals. They are coming off a huge road win over the Steelers and have a home game against the Packers in Week 5. TNF can get a little funky and I would not be surprised if this game got a little sloppy. I’m leaning toward taking the points with Jacksonville.

It’s a big week beyond that with some huge divisional matchups. The NFC West has been on a roll this year and finally has its first intra-divisional play. The Rams host the Cardinals and the 49ers host the Seahawks as all four times are shuffling around trying to figure out who really is top dog. It seems to be LA, but we’ll see if Arizona shakes things up this week.

With all that, we’re back for another round of weekly Thursday straight-up picks. We’ve got basic straight-up winner picks, but with confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicate a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.

Last week, I went 11-5, including going 8-1 across the top two confidence levels. My worst showing was in low confidence with a 1-4 mark. That section wasn’t pretty but I did OK for myself beyond that.

High confidence (9-2)

Bills over Texans

Titans over Jets

Rams over Cardinals

Bucs over Patriots

Medium confidence (10-7)

Bengals over Jaguars

Saints over Giants

Chiefs over Eagles

Broncos over Ravens

Packers over Steelers

Chargers over Raiders

Low confidence (7-6)

Cowboys over Panthers

Colts over Dolphins***

Vikings over Browns***

49ers over Seahawks

No confidence (3-4)

Falcons over Washington***

Lions over Bears***

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ (18+ NH). NJ/PA/WV/IN/NH/IA/CO/IL only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.