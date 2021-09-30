Full list of tee times for round 2 of Sanderson Farms Championship

The PGA Tour has opened the second tournament of the 2021-22 season at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi. The Sanderson Farms Championship got underway on Thursday, with Sam Burns entering first round play as the tournament favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He was installed at +1800, and was followed by Will Zalatoris and Sergio Garcia at +2000.

The second day of the tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 8:05 a.m. ET. You can watch Round 2 of the Sanderson Farms Championship on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of featured groups from 8 to 7 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Sanderson Farms Championship on Friday. The featured groups on Friday include the following trios and tee times (times CT):

8 a.m., Hole #10: Brandt Snedeker, Gary Woodland, Chesson Hadley

8:11 a.m., Hole #10: Sergio Garcia, Sebastian Munoz, Peter Malnati

12:55 p.m., Hole #1: Sam Burns, Sungjae Im, Corey Conners

1:06 p.m., Hole #1: Matthew Wolff, Joel Dahmen, Carlos Ortiz