Full list of tee times for round 2 of Sanderson Farms Championship

The second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship tees off at 8:05 a.m. ET on Friday at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By David Fucillo
Sergio Garcia of Spain and team Europe plays his shot from the 16th tee during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The PGA Tour has opened the second tournament of the 2021-22 season at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi. The Sanderson Farms Championship got underway on Thursday, with Sam Burns entering first round play as the tournament favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He was installed at +1800, and was followed by Will Zalatoris and Sergio Garcia at +2000.

The second day of the tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 8:05 a.m. ET. You can watch Round 2 of the Sanderson Farms Championship on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of featured groups from 8 to 7 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Sanderson Farms Championship on Friday. The featured groups on Friday include the following trios and tee times (times CT):

8 a.m., Hole #10: Brandt Snedeker, Gary Woodland, Chesson Hadley
8:11 a.m., Hole #10: Sergio Garcia, Sebastian Munoz, Peter Malnati
12:55 p.m., Hole #1: Sam Burns, Sungjae Im, Corey Conners
1:06 p.m., Hole #1: Matthew Wolff, Joel Dahmen, Carlos Ortiz

2021 Sanderson Farms Championhip, Second round tee times

Time (CT) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Goifer 3
7:05 AM Tee #10 Brendan Steele Scott Stallings Bo Van Pelt
7:05 AM Tee #1 Keegan Bradley Harold Varner III Matthew NeSmith
7:16 AM Tee #10 Aaron Wise Austin Cook Kramer Hickok
7:16 AM Tee #1 Brian Stuard Rory Sabbatini Bronson Burgoon
7:27 AM Tee #10 Russell Knox Anirban Lahiri J.J. Spaun
7:27 AM Tee #1 Camilo Villegas Tom Hoge Doug Ghim
7:38 AM Tee #10 Si Woo Kim Lanto Griffin Sung Kang
7:38 AM Tee #1 Brian Gay Dylan Frittelli Adam Long
7:49 AM Tee #10 Nick Taylor Nate Lashley Martin Trainer
7:49 AM Tee #1 Kevin Tway Jimmy Walker Kevin Stadler
8:00 AM Tee #10 Gary Woodland Brandt Snedeker Chesson Hadley
8:00 AM Tee #1 Hudson Swafford Kevin Chappell Charley Hoffman
8:11 AM Tee #10 Sergio Garcia Sebastián Muñoz Peter Malnati
8:11 AM Tee #1 Andrew Putnam Cameron Tringale Sepp Straka
8:22 AM Tee #10 Ryan Armour Will Zalatoris Stephan Jaeger
8:22 AM Tee #1 Ryan Moore Chris Kirk Tyler McCumber
8:33 AM Tee #10 Cody Gribble Greyson Sigg Paul Barjon
8:33 AM Tee #1 Ben Kohles Nick Hardy Lee Hodges
8:44 AM Tee #10 Mito Pereira Hayden Buckley Jared Wolfe
8:44 AM Tee #1 Michael Gligic Dawie van der Walt Cameron Young
8:55 AM Tee #10 Joseph Bramlett Alex Smalley Cohen Trolio
8:55 AM Tee #1 David Lipsky Brandon Wu Kyle Reifers
9:06 AM Tee #10 Adam Svensson Max McGreevy Greg Sonnier
9:06 AM Tee #1 Taylor Pendrith Aaron Rai Davis Thompson
12:00 PM Tee #10 Seung-Yul Noh Kelly Kraft Doc Redman
12:00 PM Tee #1 Adam Hadwin Emiliano Grillo John Huh
12:11 PM Tee #10 Jonas Blixt Luke List Sam Ryder
12:11 PM Tee #1 Mackenzie Hughes Patrick Rodgers Henrik Norlander
12:22 PM Tee #10 Scott Piercy Kiradech Aphibarnrat Adam Schenk
12:22 PM Tee #1 Bill Haas Kevin Streelman Roger Sloan
12:33 PM Tee #10 Andrew Landry C.T. Pan Keith Mitchell
12:33 PM Tee #1 Seamus Power K.H. Lee Richy Werenski
12:44 PM Tee #10 Robert Streb Brendon Todd Patton Kizzire
12:44 PM Tee #1 Cam Davis Martin Laird Zach Johnson
12:55 PM Tee #10 Michael Thompson Chez Reavie William McGirt
12:55 PM Tee #1 Sam Burns Sungjae Im Corey Conners
1:06 PM Tee #10 Lucas Glover Tyler Duncan J.T. Poston
1:06 PM Tee #1 Joel Dahmen Carlos Ortiz Matthew Wolff
1:17 PM Tee #10 Brice Garnett Denny McCarthy Brandon Hagy
1:17 PM Tee #1 Nick Watney Matt Wallace Wyndham Clark
1:28 PM Tee #10 Vincent Whaley Matthias Schwab Joshua Creel
1:28 PM Tee #1 Kurt Kitayama Chad Ramey Andy Ogletree
1:39 PM Tee #10 Trey Mullinax Scott Gutschewski John Augenstein
1:39 PM Tee #1 Brett Drewitt Sahith Theegala Taylor Moore
1:50 PM Tee #10 Andrew Novak Callum Tarren Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
1:50 PM Tee #1 Davis Riley Curtis Thompson Sam Saunders
2:01 PM Tee #10 Dylan Wu David Skinns Grant Hirschman
2:01 PM Tee #1 Lucas Herbert Seth Reeves Quade Cummins

