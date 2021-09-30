Full list of tee times for round 2 of Sanderson Farms Championship

The PGA Tour has opened the second tournament of the 2021-22 season at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi. The Sanderson Farms Championship got underway on Thursday, with Sam Burns entering first round play as the tournament favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He was installed at +1800, and was followed by Will Zalatoris and Sergio Garcia at +2000.
The second day of the tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 8:05 a.m. ET. You can watch Round 2 of the Sanderson Farms Championship on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of featured groups from 8 to 7 p.m.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Sanderson Farms Championship on Friday. The featured groups on Friday include the following trios and tee times (times CT):
8 a.m., Hole #10: Brandt Snedeker, Gary Woodland, Chesson Hadley
8:11 a.m., Hole #10: Sergio Garcia, Sebastian Munoz, Peter Malnati
12:55 p.m., Hole #1: Sam Burns, Sungjae Im, Corey Conners
1:06 p.m., Hole #1: Matthew Wolff, Joel Dahmen, Carlos Ortiz
2021 Sanderson Farms Championhip, Second round tee times
|Time (CT)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Goifer 3
|7:05 AM
|Tee #10
|Brendan Steele
|Scott Stallings
|Bo Van Pelt
|7:05 AM
|Tee #1
|Keegan Bradley
|Harold Varner III
|Matthew NeSmith
|7:16 AM
|Tee #10
|Aaron Wise
|Austin Cook
|Kramer Hickok
|7:16 AM
|Tee #1
|Brian Stuard
|Rory Sabbatini
|Bronson Burgoon
|7:27 AM
|Tee #10
|Russell Knox
|Anirban Lahiri
|J.J. Spaun
|7:27 AM
|Tee #1
|Camilo Villegas
|Tom Hoge
|Doug Ghim
|7:38 AM
|Tee #10
|Si Woo Kim
|Lanto Griffin
|Sung Kang
|7:38 AM
|Tee #1
|Brian Gay
|Dylan Frittelli
|Adam Long
|7:49 AM
|Tee #10
|Nick Taylor
|Nate Lashley
|Martin Trainer
|7:49 AM
|Tee #1
|Kevin Tway
|Jimmy Walker
|Kevin Stadler
|8:00 AM
|Tee #10
|Gary Woodland
|Brandt Snedeker
|Chesson Hadley
|8:00 AM
|Tee #1
|Hudson Swafford
|Kevin Chappell
|Charley Hoffman
|8:11 AM
|Tee #10
|Sergio Garcia
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Peter Malnati
|8:11 AM
|Tee #1
|Andrew Putnam
|Cameron Tringale
|Sepp Straka
|8:22 AM
|Tee #10
|Ryan Armour
|Will Zalatoris
|Stephan Jaeger
|8:22 AM
|Tee #1
|Ryan Moore
|Chris Kirk
|Tyler McCumber
|8:33 AM
|Tee #10
|Cody Gribble
|Greyson Sigg
|Paul Barjon
|8:33 AM
|Tee #1
|Ben Kohles
|Nick Hardy
|Lee Hodges
|8:44 AM
|Tee #10
|Mito Pereira
|Hayden Buckley
|Jared Wolfe
|8:44 AM
|Tee #1
|Michael Gligic
|Dawie van der Walt
|Cameron Young
|8:55 AM
|Tee #10
|Joseph Bramlett
|Alex Smalley
|Cohen Trolio
|8:55 AM
|Tee #1
|David Lipsky
|Brandon Wu
|Kyle Reifers
|9:06 AM
|Tee #10
|Adam Svensson
|Max McGreevy
|Greg Sonnier
|9:06 AM
|Tee #1
|Taylor Pendrith
|Aaron Rai
|Davis Thompson
|12:00 PM
|Tee #10
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Kelly Kraft
|Doc Redman
|12:00 PM
|Tee #1
|Adam Hadwin
|Emiliano Grillo
|John Huh
|12:11 PM
|Tee #10
|Jonas Blixt
|Luke List
|Sam Ryder
|12:11 PM
|Tee #1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Patrick Rodgers
|Henrik Norlander
|12:22 PM
|Tee #10
|Scott Piercy
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Adam Schenk
|12:22 PM
|Tee #1
|Bill Haas
|Kevin Streelman
|Roger Sloan
|12:33 PM
|Tee #10
|Andrew Landry
|C.T. Pan
|Keith Mitchell
|12:33 PM
|Tee #1
|Seamus Power
|K.H. Lee
|Richy Werenski
|12:44 PM
|Tee #10
|Robert Streb
|Brendon Todd
|Patton Kizzire
|12:44 PM
|Tee #1
|Cam Davis
|Martin Laird
|Zach Johnson
|12:55 PM
|Tee #10
|Michael Thompson
|Chez Reavie
|William McGirt
|12:55 PM
|Tee #1
|Sam Burns
|Sungjae Im
|Corey Conners
|1:06 PM
|Tee #10
|Lucas Glover
|Tyler Duncan
|J.T. Poston
|1:06 PM
|Tee #1
|Joel Dahmen
|Carlos Ortiz
|Matthew Wolff
|1:17 PM
|Tee #10
|Brice Garnett
|Denny McCarthy
|Brandon Hagy
|1:17 PM
|Tee #1
|Nick Watney
|Matt Wallace
|Wyndham Clark
|1:28 PM
|Tee #10
|Vincent Whaley
|Matthias Schwab
|Joshua Creel
|1:28 PM
|Tee #1
|Kurt Kitayama
|Chad Ramey
|Andy Ogletree
|1:39 PM
|Tee #10
|Trey Mullinax
|Scott Gutschewski
|John Augenstein
|1:39 PM
|Tee #1
|Brett Drewitt
|Sahith Theegala
|Taylor Moore
|1:50 PM
|Tee #10
|Andrew Novak
|Callum Tarren
|Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
|1:50 PM
|Tee #1
|Davis Riley
|Curtis Thompson
|Sam Saunders
|2:01 PM
|Tee #10
|Dylan Wu
|David Skinns
|Grant Hirschman
|2:01 PM
|Tee #1
|Lucas Herbert
|Seth Reeves
|Quade Cummins