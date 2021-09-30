How to watch Virginia vs. Miami (FL) via live online stream

The Virginia Cavaliers and Miami Hurricanes meet up in Week 5 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. If you like games that feature plenty of offense, you’re set up for a fantastic Thursday night of college football.

Virginia (2-2, 0-2 ACC) has a fantastic passing game with Brennan Armstrong, who threw for 455.3 yards per game with 11 touchdown passes over the past three games, but the Cavaliers allowed 699 total yards to the North Carolina Tar Heels and 473 yards to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in a pair of 20-point losses to open ACC play. Miami (2-2, 0-0 ACC) quarterback D’Eriq King is listed as questionable for the Hurricanes’ ACC opener with a shoulder injury, and he did not play in Miami’s 69-0 win over Central Connecticut State last week with Tyler Van Dyke and Jake Garcia earning reps.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Thursday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Miami is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -210 on the moneyline. That makes Virginia a +175 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 62.