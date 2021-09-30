3 RBs to start and 3 RBs to fade in Week 4 fantasy football

Deciding on who to start and sit comes down to your fantasy scoring rules, matchups and a lot of gut versus brain arguing. This week we have a few

Running Back Starts in Week 4

Zack Moss, Bills vs. Texans

Moss sure had a quick turnaround from being inactive Week 1 to scoring three touchdowns in two games and taking over as the lead back. Moss and Devin Singletary will still split snaps, but Moss led the way last week and was the no-doubt goal line back. Add in that they get a bad Texans run defense, and he’s a must start.

Chuba Hubbard, Panthers vs. Cowboys

Hubbard will take over for Christian McCaffrey and should get a good workload as receiver and runner. The Cowboys have given up the third-most receptions to running backs this season, meaning Hubbard should be in for a good PPR day.

Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers vs. Patriots

The Buccaneers running back situation has been pretty much useless for fantasy other than Gio Bernard last week, but this game sets up well for Fournette. He’s the No. 1 back and the preferred receiving back between himself and Ronald Jones. Bernard looks like he’ll either miss or not be 100 percent for this game and the Bucs should be able to get out to a lead, meaning more work for their early-down back. The Patriots also rank 28th in run defense DVOA. They gave up 133 running back rushing yards to the Jets of all teams.

Running Back Sits in Week 4

Ty’son Williams, Ravens vs. Broncos

Williams is in a committee with Latavius Murray, which is hurting his upside. And now he’ll face a Broncos run defense that has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs.

Mike Davis, Falcons vs Washington Football Team

Davis has been fine this season. He’s averaging 12 rushing attempts and 4.7 receptions per game despite Cordarelle Patterson taking a lot of work for himself. But, this week he faces a tough Washington run defense that’s allowing 3.7 yards per rushing attempt. He’s worth a flex in some leagues still, but we need to lower expectations.

Javonte Williams, Broncos vs. Ravens

Williams has been getting a big chunk of his work in garbage time, as the Broncos are 3-0 and have been leading against some bad teams so far this season. The Ravens should change that dynamic and we could end up seeing more or Melvin Gordon. The Ravens also have given up just 3.07 yards per carry to opposing backs this season.