3 WRs to start and 3 WRs to fade in Week 4 fantasy football

The Week 4 NFL slate presents plenty of great matchups for wide receivers to keep making their mark early in the season. The usual suspects have produced as expected but there have been several unexpected names making big strides through three weeks. Here are three wide receivers to back and three wide receivers to fade in Week 4.

Wide Receiver Starts in Week 4

Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals vs. Jaguars

So much for the talk about drops. Chase has burst onto the scene with his former college teammate Joe Burrow back at quarterback. The rookie receiver has 220 yards and four touchdowns through three weeks and gets to face one of the worst defenses in the league. Fellow Bengals receiver Tee Higgins is scheduled to miss the contest, meaning more chances for Chase to rack up fantasy points.

Keenan Allen/Mike Williams, Chargers vs. Raiders

It’s rare for an offense to sustain two wide receivers in fantasy football every week but the Chargers have shown they are the exception. Allen has 258 yards and a score through three weeks, while Williams has been the big breakout star so far with 295 yards and four touchdowns. Both players are worth putting in the lineup in a primetime game against a good Las Vegas team. Expect a lot of points in this one.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team vs. Falcons

McLaurin has not had big weeks yet and with Ryan Fitzpatrick sidelined, his upside gets capped. However, the Washington receiver is getting targets and has topped 60 yards in each of the first three contests. A matchup with a soft Atlanta defense is a great opportunity for McLaurin to reward fantasy managers who stuck with him.

Wide Receiver Sits in Week 4

Kenny Golladay, Giants vs. Saints

It hasn’t been a great start for Golladay, who arrived in New York as the team’s big free agent signing. The receiver has 166 yards through three games and has yet to see the endzone. It’s not likely to get better against the Saints, who have a solid pass defense.

Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers vs. Seahawks

Aiyuk caught a touchdown against the Packers in Week 3, so it’s understandable for managers to back him against the Seahawks. However, he appears to have taken a backseat to Deebo Samuel in the offense when it comes to touches. George Kittle is also getting going as a receiving threat, so managers might look for better options over Aiyuk this week.

DeSean Jackson, Rams vs. Cardinals

Many could see this game as a high-scoring contest but the Rams have done a good job containing Murray in his career. The Cardinals quarterback looks much better this season but expect him to struggle against LA’s defense. On the flip side, the Rams have too many playmakers involved for Jackson to be considered a viable fantasy option. He is going to get some deep balls but that’s about it. And if he doesn’t score a touchdown, he’s not going to deliver much else in terms of value.