2 TEs to start and 2 TEs to fade in Week 4 fantasy football

Week 4’s NFL slate features some huge matchups between some of the league’s better teams. The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals will battle it out in an NFC West showdown between undefeated teams, while the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks also face off in a divisional contest. Both matchups will have implications for early in this NFL season that could also loom large later on.

We’ve had a large enough sample size to get a feel for what to expect from specific players in their upcoming games, so here are two tight ends that could thrive and two that could fall short in Week 4.

Tight End Starts in Week 4

Tyler Higbee, Rams vs. Cardinals

With a high-scoring game all but likely in this battle between stacked offenses, Tyler Higbee is someone who could flourish. Higbee has caught at least five passes in two of three games and is coming off his best game of the season. Expect Higbee to sneak some extra production this week as the Cardinals zero in on top WR Cooper Kupp.

George Kittle, 49ers vs. Seahawks

All George Kittle fantasy managers can take a sigh of relief after the former all-pro looked like a top-3 tight end last week. When the Niners needed it most, they turned to Kittle down the stretch multiple times on their final drive to help take a late lead against the Green Bay Packers. The Seahawks passing defense is in the bottom third of the league in terms of receiving yards allowed, so expect Kittle to have another big day.

Tight End Sits in Week 4

Robert Tonyan, Packers vs. Steelers

After a breakout 2020 season, Tonyan has gotten off to a slow start in 2021. He has one touchdown reception, which makes things look a little better, but has just six catches on eight total targets. He’ll face a Steelers defense that will be eager to right the ship after two straight losses to weaker opponents. Stay away from Tonyan in this one.

Dallas Goedert, Eagles vs. Chiefs

It’s hard to get a feel for which of the two Philadelphia Eagles tight ends you should count on producing on a weekly basis. If Week 3 was any indication, it seems as though the Eagles are leaning towards Zach Ertz, which makes me skeptical of playing Goedert in fantasy leagues. Consider Goedert a Week 4 sit against the Chiefs.