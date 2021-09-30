2 kickers to start and 2 kickers to fade in Week 4 fantasy football

Week 4’s NFL slate features some huge matchups between good teams, including an NFC West showdown between the undefeated Los Angeles Rams and the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. There are also important matchups with teams looking to avoid falling into too deep of a hole, like the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles. These games will have an impact on how this NFL season could ultimately play out.

We’ve had a large enough sample size to get a feel for what to expect from specific players and teams in the coming weeks, so here are kickers you should start and two should fade in Week 4.

Kicker Starts in Week 4

Daniel Carlson, Raiders vs. Chargers

It just seems like there are fireworks with this Raiders team. They are fun and have often relied on the foot of Daniel Carlson down the stretch of close games this season. Expect more of the same from this season’s most productive kicker.

Tyler Bass, Bills vs. Texans

Tyler Bass is going to be a busy guy in Week 4. The Bills should score a lot of points in this game, meaning plenty of kicking chances for Bass, maybe a field goal or two should Houston’s defense get pesky.

Kicker Sits in Week 4

Graham Gano, Giants vs. Saints

The Giants aren’t going to find themselves in many scoring situations in Week 4 vs. the New Orleans Saints. New York’s offense is pretty banged up and New Orleans’ defense has been good through three games. This feels like a game where the Giants are going to need to forgo some fields goals and try to keep drives alive on fourth downs to ultimately make their way to the end zone.

Joey Slye, Texans vs. Bills

Here’s the directly-to-the-point answer — sit Joey Slye. The Texans are going to need a bunch of points to keep up with the Bills’ scoring. Field goals won’t be the way to do so.