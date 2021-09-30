Best D/ST streamers for Week 4 fantasy football

Streaming defenses is the best way to play the position in fantasy football. Last week only three of the Top 11 D/STs had a roster percentage higher than 64 percent on Yahoo. And the two highest ranked teams, the Steelers and Rams, were near the bottom.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 4 lineups.

Cincinnati Bengals D/ST vs. Jaguars

The Bengals D/ST is now up to 53% rostered on Yahoo, but that still means there are some fantasy managers missing out. They aren’t going to dominate teams all season, but they are an improved group who just went on the road and put up good numbers. Now they head back home to take on rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has been turnover prone in his young career.

Green Bay Packers vs. Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger looks like a shell of his former self and now he heads on the road to Lambeau Field. The Packers defense isn’t one to start against good offenses, but the Steelers are not a good offense. They have some high profile offensive players, but Roethlisberger can’t get the job done right now.

The Colts defense and special teams has played the Seahawks, Rams and Titans and managed a touchdown, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries. Jacoby Brissett is a capable backup, but he’s not someone to be afraid of when playing your D/ST.