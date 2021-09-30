Best tight end streamers for Week 4 fantasy football

In Week 3 the Top 2 fantasy tight ends, Dalton Schultz, Tyler Conklin and Mike Gesicki could have all been had fairly easily off the waiver wire. Add in Dawson Knox and Zach Ertz, and half of the Top 10 were available. Finding and starting them is the tricky part of course.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best tight end streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 4 lineups.

Dalton Schultz, Cowboys vs. Panthers

Schultz isn’t always going to have 80 yards and two touchdowns like he did in Week 3, but there’s no doubt he’s taken control of the starting job over Blake Jarwin. Amari Cooper is dealing with a cracked rib and the Panthers are allowing just 2.19 yards per rushing attempt to running back this season. The Cowboys will likely need to take to the air to score and Schultz should be a strong red zone target.

Pat Freiermuth, Steelers vs. Packers

Ben Roethlisberger’s arm is failing him, which has him throwing the ball short. Last week, rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth out-targeted Eric Ebron 5 to 3 and saw two red-zone targets. The Packers have been giving to tight ends this season, as they’ve allowed the second-most receptions and touchdowns to the position.

Zach Ertz, Eagles vs. Chiefs

Ertz saw seven targets against the Cowboys on Monday night and caught four for 53 yards and a touchdown. He’s sharing time with Dallas Goedert, but Jalen Hurts appears to like throwing to his tight ends and he will need to throw a bunch to try to keep up with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Kansas City has also allowed the fifth-most receiving yards to tight ends this year.