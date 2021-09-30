Best quarterback streamers for Week 4 fantasy football

Hopefully you have a starting quarterback you feel good about throwing out there no matter the matchup, but that isn’t always the case. Matchups can guide your start/sit hand when your starters aren’t Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady or Kyler Murray. This week isn’t brimming with great matchups for lesser rostered quarterbacks, but there are a few worth considering.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 4 lineups.

Taylor Heinicke, WFT vs. Falcons

Heinicke has shown an ability to piece together fantasy points over the last two games. His numbers don’t look great, but he’s topped 20 fantasy points in his last two, including against a tough Bills defense. He was able to rush for a touchdown in that game to give him a boost and there’s no reason to think he might not find his way to the end zone with his legs moving forward. Add in the fact that they face a bad Falcons defense and we’ve got ourselves a streamer.

Baker Mayfield, Browns vs. Vikings

Minnesota ranks 24th in pass defense DVOA and have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. They’ve also played well offensively, as Kirk Cousins has been on fire this year. The game script for this one could push Baker Mayfield into throwing the ball more often. He needs that push to put up fantasy numbers usually and this looks like a good week for it to happen.

Sam Darnold, Panthers vs. Cowboys

Darnold saved his fantasy day last Thursday when he rushed for two touchdowns, but those weren’t a fluke, as he had one in Week one as well. He’s played two bad defenses in the Jets and Texans, but was able to put up 305 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints. The Cowboys have managed six interceptions, but have also given up seven touchdowns and the second-most passing yards in the league. As long as Dak Prescott and company continue to play at a fast pace and score, their opponent’s QB will have upside.