Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 4 TNF matchup: Jaguars vs. Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals come into this game at 2-1 after beating the Bears and Steelers on the road. They now head back home to take on the 0-3 Jacksonville Jaguars, who have given up 91 points in their 0-3 start. The Bengals hope to keep their winning streak alive and hold onto that first place slot in the AFC North, while the Jaguars are looking to stop their losing streak sooner than later.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Bengals, Week 4 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Bengals are 7-point home favorites. 91% of the handle and 79% of bets are being placed on the Bengals to cover.

Is the public right? Could this be a trap game for a young Bengals team? Coming off a road win against the division rival Steelers, this is a letdown spot against a bad Jaguars team. The question is, how bad are they? The answer, pretty darn bad. Trevor Lawrence is going to be good in the long run, but this team with a rookie coach is going to find it difficult to do much. Seven points is a lot here, but I can’t find a way the Bengals don’t cover.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 46.5. 40% of the handle and 37% of bets are being placed on the under, while 60% of the handle and 63% of the bets are on the over.

Is the public right? This does feel like a game where the over is in peril, as the Bengals are missing dome pass defenders and the Jaguars will likely be throwing the ball to catch up.

Betting the moneyline: The Bengals are home favorites with moneyline odds at -335. Moneyline odds for the Jaguars are at +260. 79% of the handle and 86% of bets are being placed on the Bengals to win.

Is the public right? If I’m taking the Jaguars here, it’s with the moneyline. If this game goes south for the Bengals, it’s because they’ve believed their own hype and think they can cruise. I see either an easy win for the Bengals or a meltdown loss.

