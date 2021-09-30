Jaguars vs. Bengals game picks, best bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 4

The Cincinnati Bengals will look to build on their lead in the AFC North this week in a Thursday night matchup against the winless Jacksonville Jaguars. Needless to say, it’s a fairly one-sided affair on paper, but the Bengals have proven to be one of the more entertaining teams so far this season. The Jaguars almost pulled off an upset last week, before two fumbles and a pick six suffocated their momentum against the Cardinals.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Bengals Week 4 odds

Spread: Bengals -7.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Bengals -335, Jaguars +260

Our picks for Jaguars vs. Bengals

Pick against the spread: Bengals -7.5

The Jaguars have now lost their last seven games by double digits, and they still haven’t covered the spread in three games this season. I wouldn’t look for them to do it this week either. The Bengals are 2-1 against the spread this season.

Over/under 46 points: Under 46

Both of these teams have failed to reach the over in two of their three games this season. While Cincinnati might have an easier time scoring points in this one, the offensively-challenged Jaguars are going to be leaning on their passing game against a Bengals defense that’s been effective against the run.

Preferred player prop: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase anytime touchdown scorer (+100)

The Bengals are doing almost all of their scoring through the air this season—seven receiving touchdowns to just one on the ground. Rookie Ja’Marr Chase leads the way with four touchdowns. It’s an easy bet that he’ll find the end zone in this one too. You might even put a wager on him to score the first touchdown at +700.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.