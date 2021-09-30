Coach McVay “anticipates” that Darrell Henderson will play in Week 4

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson was on tap for a huge workload until he suffered bruised ribs in Week 2. That injury kept him out of Week 3, but head coach Sean McVay believes Henderson is on the right track for Week 4.

McVay said about Henderson, “He had a good look in his eye and took part in the walk thru just now, so I think the expectation and anticipation is that he’ll play, but not 100 percent sure,” per ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry.

With Sony Michel there and Henderson likely playing through some pain, we can expect a committee of sorts. Henderson should end up regaining the lead job, but it might not come this week if he plays.

The Rams take on division their rival the Cardinals at home and this looks like a good matchup for their run game, as Arizona has given up five yards per carry to running backs and that is after they stuffed Derrick Henry for 3.45 yards per carry in Week 1.