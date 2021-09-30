Lamar Jackson misses practice Thursday due to back issue, not concerning to Ravens

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was absent from practice on Thursday due to a lingering back issue. The Ravens aren’t concerned about Jackson missing Week 4 vs. the Denver Broncos. Regardless, it’s still noteworthy since Jackson had a bit of a hip issue the previous week after that flip into the end zone vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. The nagging injuries could pile up over the long season.

Fantasy football implications

This doesn’t really impact how we approach Jackson heading into Sunday. The Ravens already have a tough matchup vs. the Broncos defense. You aren’t sitting Jackson because of it, but it’s worth consideration. Jackson is always a must-start week-to-week because of his legs. This is more of a long-term issue.

Wear and tear on Jackson’s body will take it’s toll over the course of the season. It may not be this week or next week or even the week after that, but eventually Jackson’s injuries may pile up and force him to miss a game or week of practice, which would give him an injury designation heading into Sunday. Jackson appears fine this week, per the Ravens. It may be worth picking up a QB off the waiver wire just in case, someone as insurance if Jackson does go down for whatever reason.

You can never be too prepared in fantasy football.