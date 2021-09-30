Yankees vs. Blue Jays series: Predictions, odds, picks, MLB playoff implications for Game 3

The AL Wild Card race continues to get closer after Wednesday night. The New York Yankees fell to the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on a Bo Bichette solo shot in the 8th inning. The Yankees had been trailing 4-0 before rallying in the 5th, 6th and 7th to tie the game. With the Blue Jays win, Toronto sits one game behind the Boston Red Sox for the second Wild Card spot and 2.0 behind the Yanks.

AL Wild Card standings

Yankees 90-68 — +1

Red Sox 89-69 —

Mariners 89-70 — 0.5 GB

Blue Jays 87-69 — 1.0 GB

Run line: NYY +1.5 (-155), TOR -1.5 (+135)

Over/under: 8.5

Moneyline: NYY +130, TOR -150

The Yankees were always going to get push back from the Jays last night with Gerrit Cole on the mount. While the ace struggled, New York showed resilience by rallying and tying the game. Tonight, the script flips a bit with Robbie Ray on the mound for the Jays. He’ll have a chance to shut down the Yanks, though he hasn’t done that in two starts this season, allowing 6 ER over 9.2 IP with 5 BB and 8 Ks.

The Yankees will simply need to slug their way to a win here. Corey Kluber likely won’t pitch deep into this game, so it’ll also be on the bullpen to hold down the Jays. It’s a huge game for both teams, so it’s difficult to play that narrative one way or the other. Toronto has the advantage at home and with Ray on the mound.

Still, it was encouraging to see the Yankees rally back while Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton weren’t doing anything. If those two can get some big hits, it’s hard to see the Jays holding the Yanks off tonight considering Ray hasn’t pitched well against the righty-heavy lineup. My gut tells me the Yankees find a way tonight, though it’s a difficult game to pick. I’d either expect the Yankees to win straight up (+130) or the Jays to cover 1.5 runs (+135). Either way, we’re taking the juice.

Prediction: Yankees +130

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.