Bryson DeChambeau aims for Sweet 16 at Pro Long Drive Association World Championships

So far in the 2021 Pro Long Drive Association World Championships, Bryson DeChambeau has hit 60 golf balls. From that we can start to ascertain that he’s only a threat to win on the PGA Tour, but also in the world of long drive as well.

In his two 16-man groups on Tuesday and Wednesday, DeChambeau finished second both times. He’ll need another sharp performance today to reach the Round of 16, as only eight of the 16 men in his flight will advance to Friday’s finals where the winner will be determined.

The Mesquite Regional Sports and Event Complex is hosting this championship, about an hour outside of Las Vegas. DeChambeau is scheduled as a part of Group 2, which starts at 6:45 p.m. ET.

If you want to watch DeChambeau and all the other competitors, you’ll need to watch on livestream here at the Youtube channel on the Professional Long Drivers Association, as there is no TV or broadcast coverage. We’ll follow Bryson’s progress and add any other times he’ll be competing if he advances past the opening rounds here as well.

We started with a total of 80 golfers competing, but are down to just 32. DeChambeau not only brings the ability to hit bombs, but he also is much more accurate than most of his competition. A big part of long drive is just “grip it and rip it,” but that also means plenty of balls that fail to reach the “grid” (the generously-sized fairway marked with yardages).

Since misses don’t count against competitors, as the longest ball on the grid after each player completes six swings in 150 seconds is all that is scored, you’ll see plenty of players putting four, five, or even six balls “OB” during their 2.5 minutes. But DeChambeau balances talent with great pace and accuracy.

We’ll have updates here on his progress again today.