Josh Jacobs returns to practice on Thursday

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs returned to practice on Thursday and from the looks of it was moving really well.

Josh Jacobs looks to be going full speed after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/d6FACAmHZQ — Kevin Bolinger (@KevinFOX5Vegas) September 30, 2021

That’s really good news for the Raiders to get their dynamic playmaker back considering that he has missed the past two weeks of practices and games with a nagging ankle injury. Jacobs’ lone appearance for the 2021 season was the Week 1 opener against Baltimore on Monday Night Football where he took 10 carries for 34 yards and two touchdowns. Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber have handled the load in his absence.

Fantasy football implications

It’s certainly a positive sign for fantasy managers to see Jacobs back at practice but still use caution when deciding to insert him into your lineup this week. He’s most likely still not 100% and Jon Gruden and staff will want to ease him back into the lineup when they’re comfortable enough to let him loose. Fortunately they’ll have an extra day considering their game at the Los Angeles Chargers this week is a Monday nighter.