Chase Claypool limited in practice on Thursday

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool was a limited participant in practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury. He is a brand new addition to the Steelers’ injury list considering he participated in full practice on Wednesday.

#Steelers injury report for Thursday vs #Packers.



Chase Claypool limited with a hamstring is certainly something to watch. pic.twitter.com/dTnGc7orny — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) September 30, 2021

It is unclear the severity of the hamstring tweak or if he’ll miss any time from it, but it’s certainly something Pittsburgh doesn’t want to see just three days out from a huge showdown at the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The timing is also bad considering that fellow star receiver Juju Smith-Schuster was also a limited participant on Thursday due to a rib injury he suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday.

Claypool has had a modest start to the 2021 season, catching 15 of 29 targets for 211 yards in three games.

Fantasy football implications

Fantasy managers should definitely monitor the situation over the weekend to see if he’s worth starting on Sunday. The team may limit him in practice as a precaution on Friday, so we’ll have to wait for word on if this is just a minor tweak or something serious enough to affect his playing time.