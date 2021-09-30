Elijah Mitchell practicing in non-contact jersey for Week 4

The San Francisco 49ers are getting a little healthier in their running back room, as Elijah Mitchell has returned to practice, per ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. Mitchell is working in a non-contact jersey, but is getting in work.

Last week Trey Sermon was the lead back while Kyle Juszczyk handled receiving duties. It truly is anybody’s guess as to how the backfield will play out if Mitchell and Sermon are both healthy. Mitchell was ahead of Sermon before his shoulder injury, but things change quickly in a Kyle Shanahan backfield.

In their limited time on the field this season, Mitchell’s stats are slightly better than Sermon’s, but there just isn’t much to go on yet. Their opponent, the Seahawks, have given up the most fantasy points to running backs this season, so there is some hope for a good fantasy game from whoever leads the way this week.

Fantasy football implications

If Mitchell plays, I’d rather fade the 49ers running backs. If he doesn’t, Sermon has some flex appeal.