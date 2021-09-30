Tyler Lockett misses Thursday practice — a downgrade from Wednesday

After logging a limited practice on Wednesday, Tyler Lockett wasn’t able to practice on Thursday. This downgrade is a cause for concern as he isn’t trending in the right direction. Friday will give a better idea if head coach Pete Carroll was being careful with the Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver or if this really is a cause for concern. The Seahawks play the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Lockett suffered the injury in the Seahawks Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. He was down on the field for an extended period and the initial thought was that it may be a knee injury. It was revealed to be a hip injury and his status for the team’s Week 4 game was up in the air. Keep an eye on the Seahawks' injury report on Friday and Saturday for a better idea of what to do with your fantasy football lineups.

For fantasy, DK Metcalf is the logical choice to pick up the slack if Lockett misses the game, but he is dealing with an injury of his own. Another intriguing option would be wide receiver Freddie Swain. Swain had a big game in Week 2 when he caught five of five targets for 95 yards and a touchdown. The 49ers have a middle-of-the-road defense against the pass so if Lockett and/or Metcalf miss the game, look Swain’s way for a replacement.