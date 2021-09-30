George Kittle not practicing on Thursday

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was once again held out of practice on Thursday due to calf soreness.

This is the second straight day the two-time All-Pro has missed practice because of the injury as he was also held out on Wednesday. Kittle is listed as day-to-day but San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan has already indicated that he should be ready to go for Sunday’s NFC West showdown with the Seattle Seahawks.

Kittle has gotten a steady dose of targets through the first three games of the season but has yet to find the end zone, grabbing 15 catches for 187 yards. He hauled in seven for 92 against Green Bay this past Sunday, so that should be a great sign for his fantasy prospects moving forward should he stay healthy.

Fantasy football implications

Kittle should be out there and ready against the Seahawks on Sunday and him missing practice is only precautionary. You should still start him of you have him.