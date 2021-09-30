Antonio Gibson not practicing on Thursday with shin injury

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson didn’t practice on Thursday fue to a shin injury, per the injury report. This is a downgrade from Wednesday, when he practiced and had no injury designation.

The extent of the injury is unknown at this time, but a downgrade like this is worrisome. Washington faces the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, so this should be a good matchup for the majority of Washington’s offense.

The backups to Gibson are Jerick McKinnon, who has seen an uptick in work since getting little usage in Week 1. The next back is likely rookie Jaret Patterson, who has good upside, but McKissic is the most trusted of the remaining backs.

Fantasy football implications

If Gibson returns to practice on Friday, he should be ready to go in a good matchup and be a useful fantasy start. If he can’t go, McKissic becomes a strong value play in DFS and for your redraft teams.