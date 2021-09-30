Virginia vs. Miami picks and best bets for Thursday Night Football

The Miami Hurricanes might have won 69-0 last week, but there might not be a team in the country reeling more, nor a coach with a hotter seat than Manny Diaz. And they’ll get yet another big test tonight against the Virginia Cavaliers on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET, and apparently without starting quarterback D’Eriq King.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Virginia: 55 overall, 36 offense, 73 defense

Miami: 25 overall, 32 offense, 33 defense

Injury update

Virginia

LB Hunter Stewart is questionable with a leg injury

TE Jelani Woods is questionable with a leg injury

RB Wayne Taulapapa is questionable with concussion symptoms

Miami

QB D’Eriq King is doubtful with a shoulder injury

RB Jaylan Knighton is probable after a team suspension

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Virginia: 2-2 ATS

Miami: 1-3 ATS

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Virginia: 49 overall, 58 offense, 40 defense

Miami: 12 overall, 7 offense, 14 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Miami -4.5

Total: 62.5

Moneyline: Virginia +170, Miami -200

Opening line: Miami -3

Opening total: 62

Weather



77 degrees, 13 MPH wind, 41% chance of rain

The Pick

Under 62

Tyler Van Dyke and Jake Garcia combined for 21-25 for 417 yards and five touchdowns last week for Miami. But they played something called Central Connecticut State University, and the Fighting Nutmegs (we’re not looking up their real mascot) aren’t exactly how you want to judge an offense.

Expect the Canes to try and take some air out of the ball, as well as UVA to maybe try and keep the offense on the field a bit longer with Brennan Armstrong, who has been solid if not spectacular for the Hoos this season.

On talent this isn’t close, and even without King UM should win this game. But the talent in Coral Gables hasn’t translated on the field yet, and it’s why Diaz and his staff are on the hot seat.

