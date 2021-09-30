Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg headline Super Bowl LVI halftime show

The Super Bowl halftime show is hit or miss. With this lineup, it’s definitely set up to be a massive hit. At halftime of Super Bowl LVI on NBC, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Snoop Dogg will be performing. That’s not even counting who may show up as a surprise guest (which you know is going to happen).

This will be the first time that the Super Bowl halftime show will be headlined by primarily hip hop artists.

This upcoming Super Bowl is being held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, so it makes sense that the headliners are primarily west coast hip hop legends in Dre, Snoop, and Kendrick. The guests will probably be L.A.-centric as well with contemporary artists like Y.G. and Anderson Paak possibly making cameos in the show as well. There’s also a good chance the recently deceased Nipsey Hussle will be included in some capacity, although we’re hoping it’s not some tasteless hologram routine like we’ve seen with other departed artists over the past decade.

Adding onto the L.A. feel, we’ll see if one of SoFi Stadium’s inhabitants will be participating in the game itself. The Los Angeles Rams currently have the third-highest odds to win the Super Bowl at +700 on DraftKings Sportsbook and the 2-1 Los Angeles Chargers are 10th at +2500.