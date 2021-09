Flex rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

Thursday Night Football kicks off Week 4 of the fantasy football season. On paper this game doesn’t look great, but the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars are both interesting teams with quarterbacks who were taken first overall in the last two NFL drafts. And with some Bengals secondary injuries and the Jaguars poor defense all together, we could see some scoring tonight.

There are still plenty of injuries to keep our eye on moving forward this week.

Notable injuries

Julio Jones/A.J. Brown, Titans

Both Brown and Jones have yet to practice and it’s starting to look like the Titans may be without their two stud receivers. Derrick Henry may get 40 carries in this one.

Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

McCaffrey is out, so we’ll get a full game with Chuba Hubbard as the lead back against the Cowboys. He’ll be on a lot of radars as a value play across the fantasy football space.

Antonio Gibson, Washington

Gibson is dealing with an injured shin and missed Thursday’s practice. The extent of the injury is unknown, but if he can’t go, J.D. McKissic becomes a strong play against the Falcons.

