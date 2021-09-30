Odds and bet splits for Virginia vs. Miami

The swings with the betting line for Thursday night’s Virginia Cavaliers vs. Miami Hurricanes game have been wild.

The game opened with the Hurricanes a field goal favorite at home, but as the week continued it got as high as -6 for most of yesterday. But as we get closer to kickoff, and the status of starting UM quarterback D’Eriq King remains much in doubt, it’s flown back down to -3.5.

You’ll usually see some movement early in the week and later closer to kickoff for featured Thursday night games involving brand-name teams, but this is much more than usual. And with Manny Diaz on the hot seat already, and Miami’s university president claiming he actually really cares sports today via a public email, the drama off-the-field surrounding this game could be better than on it.

Also the Jaguars are the NFL Thursday Night game, so you might want to watch this instead.

Here are the odds and bet splits from DraftKings Sportsbook for Virginia vs. Miami on Thursday night:

Point Spread

Virginia: +3.5 (41% of handle, 40% of bets)

Miami: -3.5 (59% of handle, 60% of bets)

Point Total

Over: 63.5 (62% of handle, 50% of bets)

