 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Want to watch No. 7 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Notre Dame? Don’t have Youtube TV, or get Peacock

Notre Dame’s long-standing agreement with NBC for TV rights has changed how many fans consume the Irish.

By Collin Sherwin
Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan sings the Notre Dame fight song to fans after a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Notre Dame and NBC signed their first deal to broadcast Fighting Irish games in 1991, at the height of Lou Holtz’s nationally-ranked teams in South Bend. Since then “Subway Alumni” of America’s premiere Catholic college football program have become accustomed to finding each ND home game on over-the-air television.

And they’ll be able to do this again for perhaps the biggest ND matchup of the season against No. 7 Cincinnati at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. But thanks to a dispute between NBC Universal and Google, if you’re a Youtube TV subscriber you’re going to need an old-fashioned TV antenna to get the game as of now.

There is another solution possible, and that’s to subscribe to the Peacock Network and livestream with NBC’s over-the-top service. But watching Youtube TV subscribers, many of whom are cord-cutters that generally eschew old-fashioned technologies, might be interesting. The comments from unaware Irish fans on Twitter are forthcoming, and they will be funny.

The first Peacock-only game for the Irish was earlier this year, as the Irish squeaked by the Toledo Rockets 32-29 three weeks ago. But this game will still be over-the-air. If the above applies to you and you don’t have Peacock already, click here.

Right now the Bearcats are a -1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook despite being on the road in Notre Dame Stadium.

More From DraftKings Nation