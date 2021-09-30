Quarterback Jake Garcia out for Miami, D’Eriq King still doubtful

The Miami Hurricanes appear to be down two quarterbacks tonight for their game against the Virginia Cavaliers, as starter D’Eriq King remains listed as doubtful with a shoulder injury.

And third-string quarterback Jake Garcia won’t be able to go either, as he’s listed as out by UM due to an undisclosed injury.

Jake Garcia, who split time with Tyler Van Dyke in Miami’s 69-0 win against the FCS Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Saturday, is out for the Hurricanes’ Thursday game with an undisclosed injury, Miami confirmed.

If Miami has an injury to tonight’s projected starter in Tyler Van Dyke, they might be in some trouble. Garcia was 11/14 for 147 yards and two touchdowns against Central Connecticut State in last week’s 69-0 victory. Tonight is expected to be Van Dyke’s first start against an FBS opponent.

Right now the Hurricanes are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 63.5.