DK Metcalf limited in practice on Thursday

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice due to a foot injury. Metcalf did not appear on the injury report after Wednesday's practice.

So far, there’s no prognostication on how serious this foot ailment is and whether or not he’ll actually miss time. Considering his healthy status earlier in the week, the Seahawks may just be limiting him as a precautionary measure just days before their NFC West showdown at the San Francisco 49ers. Considering fellow All-Pro wideout Tyler Lockett is currently battling through a hip injury, they certainly need their big target ready to go for a crucial divisional battle.

Metcalf has been productive through three games for the Seahawks this season, accumulating 16 catches for 220 yards and two touchdowns.

Fantasy football implications

He might have a questionable tag for two days but barring bad news for Friday, fantasy managers shouldn’t worry too much and expect him to suit up come Sunday afternoon.