Virginia beats Miami after Andres Borregales misses field goal as time expires.

The Manny Diaz hot seat watch just got a whole lot hotter. The Miami Hurricanes lost 30-28 to the Virginia Cavaliers on Thursday night after Canes kicker Andres Borregales pulled a potential game-winner field goal off the goal post at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Miami offered some second half fight, coming back from a 27-14 deficit to get into that potential game-winning situation. And yet in a season where nothing is going right, it’s somehow not surprising Borregales missed the field goal off the post.

The Hurricanes fall to 2-3, with those wins over a game Appalachian State and Central Connecticut State of low-level FCS. And while no one in South Florida expects the Canes to be a perennial national championship power under the current circumstances of college football, being a competent football team that can beat the dregs of the ACC at home remains a baseline standard. That isn’t happening right now at The U.

The Diaz hot seat is so scalding it make Clay Helton’s feel like a throne of ice relatively. The son of Miami’s former mayor might not be able to survive yet another implosion. Miami’s roster talent is that of a Top 15 program, but their performance on the field this season has been lower-tier ACC at best.

Miami closed as a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 63.5.