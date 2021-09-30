 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Virginia beats Miami after Andres Borregales misses field goal as time expires.

If you’re reading this post, Manny Diaz might already no longer be the head coach in Coral Gables.

By Collin Sherwin
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke during the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 4, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Manny Diaz hot seat watch just got a whole lot hotter. The Miami Hurricanes lost 30-28 to the Virginia Cavaliers on Thursday night after Canes kicker Andres Borregales pulled a potential game-winner field goal off the goal post at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Miami offered some second half fight, coming back from a 27-14 deficit to get into that potential game-winning situation. And yet in a season where nothing is going right, it’s somehow not surprising Borregales missed the field goal off the post.

The Hurricanes fall to 2-3, with those wins over a game Appalachian State and Central Connecticut State of low-level FCS. And while no one in South Florida expects the Canes to be a perennial national championship power under the current circumstances of college football, being a competent football team that can beat the dregs of the ACC at home remains a baseline standard. That isn’t happening right now at The U.

The Diaz hot seat is so scalding it make Clay Helton’s feel like a throne of ice relatively. The son of Miami’s former mayor might not be able to survive yet another implosion. Miami’s roster talent is that of a Top 15 program, but their performance on the field this season has been lower-tier ACC at best.

Miami closed as a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 63.5.

