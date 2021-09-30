Carlos Hyde INACTIVE for the Jaguars on Thursday Night

A surprise inactive for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Carlos Hyde will miss tonight’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. While not officially on the injury report this week, it appears that Hyde had been dealing with a sore shoulder. During warmups for tonight’s game, Hyde had his shoulder flare up and was unable to go for the Jaguars, per John Reid of the Florida Times Union.

Hyde has been used sparingly as a pass-catching back for the Jaguars and he should have some vacated targets for tonight’s game. This elevates starting running back James Robinson’s value. Robinson had gotten off to a slow start this season, but he seemed to bounce back last week against the Arizona Cardinals. He had 15 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown and added six receptions on six targets for 46 yards. The Bengals defense is giving up the eighth-fewest rushing yards per game, but Robinson is going to see the volume on the ground and through the air.