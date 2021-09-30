D.J. Chark fractured his ankle on TNF, out indefinitely

UPDATE: D.J. Chark fractured his ankle on Thursday night, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. There is no time table for his return yet, but this will be a long absence for sure. Tough break for the talented receiver.

UPDATE: D.J. Chark has been ruled out with an ankle injury. He was ruled out quickly, which likely means the injury substantial.

UPDATE: D.J. Chark is officially questionable return with an ankle injury, per Doug Kyed.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark was injured early in the first quarter when running back James Robinson fell into the back of his legs on a running play. He stayed down until a cart came out to take him to the locker room.

Chark has two touchdowns on the season and really the only true deep threat for Trevor Lawrence. Tavon Austin, who was just brought up from the practice squad, has taken over for Chark, which is a commentary on the Jaguars depth right now.

Laviska Shenault and Marvin Jones will be the main benefactors in Chark’s absence. James Robinson will see plenty of work in this one, especially if the Jaguars can keep the score close.

The Jaguars came into this game as touchdown underdogs and Chark’s injury only makes their job that much tougher. We’ll keep you up to date on what his injury is and if he’ll have a chance to return.