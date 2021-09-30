Dontayvion Wicks makes ridiculous catch that bounces off Miami defender

If the Miami Hurricanes didn’t have bad luck, they’d have no luck at all.

Trailing Virginia by just five points midway through the third quarter of Thursday night’s game, they seemingly had an interception that would’ve shifted momentum ... until they didn’t. Take it away Dontayvion Wicks.

Awful luck here for #Miami.



A should’ve been INT turns into a Virginia TD. pic.twitter.com/T3HdmAGszV — Stephen Strom (@SStrom_) October 1, 2021

That’s a tough break for Miami safety Gurvan Hall Jr., who almost had a sure interception and touchback that would’ve set Miami up nicely for the rest of the second half.

The Cavaliers have mostly maintained control of this matchup in a game that’s feeling like the end of the line for Miami head coach Manny Diaz. People around the program have gotten restless over the last few weeks with even school president Julio Frenk responding to criticism with a lengthy statement today.

A loss to Virginia here and the Canes season could be effectively lost before the month of October even begins. We’ll see if they can stage a comeback in the fourth quarter.