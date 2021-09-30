 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Joe Mixon suffers “minor” ankle injury in Week 4

Bengals RB dealing with ankle injury.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Thursday night update: Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters after the game that he believes Joe Mixon’s ankle injury is minor, per ESPN’s Ben Baby. With extra time to heal before their Week 5 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, it seems likely that he’ll be able okay. But keep an eye on the news, as Samaje Perine would be a good waiver pickup if Mixon’s injury is worse than thought.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon left the game with a limp late in the fourth quarter and has been getting looked at on the sidelines while Samaje Perine handles the lead work. And it looks like he’ll be out for the rest of the game with the clock running down for a game winning field goal attempt.

Mixon will finish the game with 16 carries for 67 yards and one touchdown. If he misses any time, Perine should have fantasy value while he’s out.

