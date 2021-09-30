Joe Mixon suffers “minor” ankle injury in Week 4

Thursday night update: Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters after the game that he believes Joe Mixon’s ankle injury is minor, per ESPN’s Ben Baby. With extra time to heal before their Week 5 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, it seems likely that he’ll be able okay. But keep an eye on the news, as Samaje Perine would be a good waiver pickup if Mixon’s injury is worse than thought.

Zac Taylor unclear on the severity of Joe Mixon's late-game injury but believes it's a minor ankle injury. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 1, 2021

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon left the game with a limp late in the fourth quarter and has been getting looked at on the sidelines while Samaje Perine handles the lead work. And it looks like he’ll be out for the rest of the game with the clock running down for a game winning field goal attempt.

Mixon will finish the game with 16 carries for 67 yards and one touchdown. If he misses any time, Perine should have fantasy value while he’s out.