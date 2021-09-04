How to watch Western Michigan vs. Michigan via live online stream

The Western Michigan Broncos and Michigan Wolverines meet up in Week 1 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Jim Harbaugh hot seat discussion seemed a bit forced the past few years, but 2021 is truly a make-or-break season for him.

Harbaugh will enter Year 7 at his alma mater and while plenty of coaches got a pass for a pandemic-impacted season in 2020, he should not be afforded that luxury this year with a much more normal offseason to straighten things out. An elite starting quarterback has eluded Harbaugh during his Michigan tenure, so this puts plenty of pressure on Cade McNamara, who has four games of college football experience heading into this season as the starter. Western Michigan hasn’t reached the same success they had under P.J. Fleck, but this is still a solid MAC program that aims for a bowl game each year.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Michgan is a 17-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -850 on the moneyline. That makes Western Michigan a +575 underdog, and the point total is set at 66.